Jane Marie Simpson

Service Information
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
218 2nd Avenue
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-235-5610
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
218 2nd Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Troy, NY
Obituary
Simpson, Jane Marie TROY Jane Marie Simpson, 94, passed away October 10, 2019, in the loving care of her family. Born in Troy, Jane was the daughter of Robert & Helen Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh (Bud) Simpson. She is survived by her children, Richard Simpson (Monica), Nancy Simpson (Keith Saur), Diane Simpson (Mark Kearney), Mark Simpson, and Kelly Simpson; and her brother Don Wilson (Judy). Funeral Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy. Calling Wednesday 4-7 p.m. from the Riverview Funeral Home. For full obituary please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019
