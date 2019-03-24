In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane May Merrill. View Sign

Merrill, Jane May CLIFTON PARK Jane May Merrill-Hohenstein, 68, passed with her beloved husband by her side on March 22, 2019. Born in Mineola on Long Island in 1950 to Josiah and Ruth Merrill Sr., Jane graduated from Red Bank H.S., and went on to attend Green Mountain College in 1968 and graduated from Boston College in 1972. She moved to Albany where she worked for New York State as a disability specialist. In 1978 she met her best friend, Guy T. Hohenstein, together they enjoyed seeing shows, antiquing, dining out, gardening, and sharing similar interests. After a long courtship, they were married in 2002. They loved their cats, including their Tuxedo cat, Cody, who was very special to them both. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod. Over the years, they made numerous friends from all over. Jane was a giving person, she would always remember to send a card for every occasion. She was caring to everyone she came in contact with even during her own declining health. Survivors include her loving husband, Guy T. Hohenstein; brother, Josiah L. Merrill III; and sister, Elizabeth Varcarolis. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road. A funeral service will be held at Glenville Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by interment in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rubin Dialysis Center, 21 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome







