Peplowski, Jane ALBANY Jane Clara Peplowski was born the second child of proud Polish immigrants, Casimir and Frances Sobieski Zadrozinski, at their home on Second Street in Albany on April 3, 1927, and went on to be with them forever on September 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Harry J. Peplowski for thirty-four years before his sudden passing in 1986. Together they had three daughters: Diane (Michael) Rourke, Joanne (the late James) Rooney and Barbara (Martin) Weloth; four grandchildren: Guinevere (Matthew) Cramer, Sarah (Neil Salisbury) Weloth, Augustus (Lauren) Weloth; and Devon (Matthew) Price; and eight great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Anderson Cramer; Monty and Cecilia Salisbury; Roman, Jax and Natalia Price; and Madeleine Weloth. Jane is survived by her sister, Florence (John) Matuszek; sisters-in-law: Rita (the late Sigmund) Peplowski and Gloria (the late George Zadrozinski and Joseph) Micare; brother-in-law John (the late Anne) Dross; and three generations of nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her siblings: Helen (the late Joseph) Mikrut, Thaddeus (the late Lorraine), Stasia (the late John) Kot, George, Regina (the late Robert) DeLisle and infant Clara, and several in-laws. Jane attended many state and national American Legion conventions as a delegate or alternate and was a dedicated volunteer at the VA Medical Center, offering more than 2,000 hours of her time. She was an Albany County chairman for the American Legion Zaloga Post 1520 and enlisted the whole family to make poppies the times she chaired that effort. She also worked at the American Legion Auxiliary office for several years prior to retirement, and served as an Albany County elections inspector, president of the Polish American Citizens Club and Polish Community Center Women's Auxiliaries and St. Casimir's School Ladies Guild when her kids were in school. Jane loved Hershey's miniatures, politics, the N.Y. Mets, cats, her garden, McDonald's double cheeseburgers (no pickle), lottery scratch-offs and spending time with her young family on vacations to Lake George, Lake Algonquin and Atlantic City and, later, with her grown children on getaways to Cape Cod and beyond. She will be remembered as having a demure demeanor but a stubborn, feisty streak and a wry sense of humor that caught you off-guard and made us laugh until we cried. Many thanks to the staff of Teresian House Fifth Floor, especially Sarah, Julio, Victoria and Marcia; and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their tender and able care of Jane. A private service was held on September 11, followed by interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. A donation in Jane's name to Teresian House Foundation would be a wonderful remembrance. When you see the color pink, think of Jane - it was her favorite. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com