Richards, Jane Sheridan SLINGERLANDS Jane Sheridan Richards, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Charles Sheridan and Barbara Roberts. A 1943 graduate of Vincentian Institute, Jane spent most of her adult life in Rochester with her late husband, John J. Richards. She was the beloved mother of six children who survive her: Barbara Maggio (Gary), Ellen Kraus, Susan Wehner (Kenneth), John C. Richards (Michele), Patricia Richards (David Rothfuss), and Carol Richards (Thomas Cherones). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Emily Kraus, Aviv Ben-Or, Benjamin Maggio, Evan Rothfuss, Kyle Wehner, John Richards, Kathryn Rothfuss, Natalie Richards, and Carolyn Richards; and two great-grandsons, Noah Ben-Or and Edan Ben-Or; as well as by her dear friend and sister-in-law, Dorothy Richards and many loving nieces and nephews. Jane lived her life with grace, good humor and gratitude, and her family and friends will always remember her in this way. The family is grateful for the professionalism and compassion of The Community Hospice. Also, the care and kindness of Donna Buhrke and her Home Health Care team were a great source of support and caring for Jane in recent weeks. The family will celebrate Jane's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. For condolences, visit



