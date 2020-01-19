|
Wade, Jane (Abney, Martin) NORTH GREENBUSH Jane Wade (Abney, Martin) died Wednesday night, January 15, 2020, after a struggle with cancer. She was born on December 18, 1943, in Greenwood, S.C., daughter of John Sidney Abney and Lee Don (Pete) and Mabel Martin (Mundy). A brilliant, highly educated, and independent woman, she obtained degrees from Loyola University New Orleans, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Columbia University, New York, and University at Buffalo School of Law. Jane's many talents and interests led her to work in a variety of fields, from radio talk show host to high school guidance counselor, assistant principal to attorney. An entrepreneur as well, she owned and operated her own travel agency, Expanding Horizons, where she shared her passion for travel, and later a Bed and Breakfast, where she enjoyed meeting and hosting those traveling in turn. A fearless adventurer, Jane traveled the world, often by herself but also with her children. Her intrepid spirit led her to Europe, communist Russia, Thailand, and numerous locales around the globe. She traveled extensively in the United States as well and spent several summers driving her children cross country, packed in the back of a trusty station wagon. Having a facility with numbers, an understanding of the odds, and a winning strategy, she was a skilled Bridge player, excelled at Blackjack, and loved card games in general. Jane made friends wherever she went, attracting others with her charisma, easy manner, and quick wit. Jane loved to read and was an avid learner; she could discuss any subject and added insight to every conversation. She cared deeply about social issues and exemplified tolerance and acceptance of our fellow human beings. She felt above everything else that she wished to be remembered as kind. Those who knew her can attest to this, as well as to her openness and her absolute generosity. Though she met many challenges in her lifetime, she was never defeated. A woman ahead of her time, she served as a role model for others. She believed that she could go anywhere and do anything. She lived in Illinois, Louisiana, Wisconsin, New York, and Arizona. She loved London and Las Vegas, Lladro and Agam, modern art in general, New York City, Katherine Hepburn, her dog Cassidy, and most of all, her children. She will be greatly missed. Jane is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Beth) Wade (Mark Oldendorf), Karen Wade Cavanagh, Kevin Wade; stepson Joshua Steinfeld; her grandchildren, Kevin Cosgrove, Daniel Cavanagh, Grace Cavanagh, Patrick Cavanagh; step-grandchildren, Benjamin Oldendorf, Elena Oldendorf (Josh Borthwick) and Amy Oldendorf; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Abney; niece, Miriam Abney; and dear friend, Brian White. The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers at Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy who provided extraordinary love and care during the most difficult of times. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., in Colonie at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22. Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
