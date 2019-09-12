|
Woodard, Jane TROY Jane Woodard (Murray, Teliska), age 77 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla., surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Francis Murray and Catherine Normile on January 11, 1942. She was one of four children, and is survived by her sister, Pat Murphy; and was predeceased by her brother, Tom Murray and sister, Joan Cronin. Jane attended Catholic Central High School in Troy. Jane was employed at CVS and as a ticketing agent for Eastern and American Airlines. Jane is also survived by her two sons, Nicholas Teliska of Latham and Mark Teliska (Melanie Petrone) of Castleton; grandchildren, Ashley Teliska, Candace Teliska, John Teliska and Olivia Teliska; and loving nieces, nephews and close friends. Family and friends were Jane's passion and delight. She loved talking with people at the ticket counter of Eastern Airlines, American Airlines or CVS and her bonds with coworkers were that of extended family and lasted a lifetime. She loved her family, the beach and especially her Manhattans. She loved life. Jane's wishes were to return to Troy with a funeral not far from her home. The family thanks all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially Dorthy Murray, Cathy and Tim Yates, Suzanne Bishop and Lisa Miller and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial Mass of Christian Death and Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, in St. Michael's Church in Troy. Her graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy, followed by a celebration of life at the Albany Yacht club. The family has requested that those who wish, make memorial donations in Jane's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019