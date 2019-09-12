Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St Michaels church
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Woodard


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Woodard Obituary
Woodard, Jane TROY Jane Woodard (Murray, Teliska), age 77 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla., surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Francis Murray and Catherine Normile on January 11, 1942. She was one of four children, and is survived by her sister, Pat Murphy; and was predeceased by her brother, Tom Murray and sister, Joan Cronin. Jane attended Catholic Central High School in Troy. Jane was employed at CVS and as a ticketing agent for Eastern and American Airlines. Jane is also survived by her two sons, Nicholas Teliska of Latham and Mark Teliska (Melanie Petrone) of Castleton; grandchildren, Ashley Teliska, Candace Teliska, John Teliska and Olivia Teliska; and loving nieces, nephews and close friends. Family and friends were Jane's passion and delight. She loved talking with people at the ticket counter of Eastern Airlines, American Airlines or CVS and her bonds with coworkers were that of extended family and lasted a lifetime. She loved her family, the beach and especially her Manhattans. She loved life. Jane's wishes were to return to Troy with a funeral not far from her home. The family thanks all of those who cared for her during her last days, especially Dorthy Murray, Cathy and Tim Yates, Suzanne Bishop and Lisa Miller and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial Mass of Christian Death and Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, in St. Michael's Church in Troy. Her graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy, followed by a celebration of life at the Albany Yacht club. The family has requested that those who wish, make memorial donations in Jane's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now