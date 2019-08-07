Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet A. Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Campbell, Janet A. LOUDONVILLE Janet A. Campbell, 72, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 5, 2019. Janet passed away after a courageous seven-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born and raised in Albany, Janet was the daughter of the late Catherine G. Burns and Joseph L. Burns, of Albany. Janet was the beloved wife of Robert F. Campbell of almost 50 years; and the loving mother of Jennifer (Timothy) of Glen Rock, N.J., Amy (Daniel) of Glen Rock, N.J., Jeffrey (Cristy) of Cohasset, Mass., Catherine (Robert) of Glen Rock, N.J. and Robert (Anne) of Slingerlands. Janet was the cherished "Nana" to fifteen grandchildren, Grace, Catherine, Timmy, JJ, Emily, Will, Maggie, Robert, Maddie, Molly, Brendan, Billy, Robert, Jack and Caroline. She is survived by her special sisters, Kathleen Domenico, Carol (Gary) Matthews and Patricia (Michael) Zabinski. Additionally, Janet was the sister-in-law of Edward (deceased) and Patricia Campbell, Constance and Robert Hurley, Peter (deceased) and Eleanor Campbell, and Carol and Kenneth Tuomey. She also is survived by 31 nieces and nephews, several grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews and a great-grandniece. Nana's greatest passion was spending time with her family. Janet graduated from Vincentian Institute, The College of Saint Rose, and received her master's degree at Montclair State College. Janet taught kindergarten within the Albany Public School System before devoting her life to raising her five children. Janet was a 40-year parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, and a 20-year parishioner of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, Fla. Throughout her life, Janet volunteered at St. Peter's Hospital, Academy of the Holy Names, St. Pius X School and St. Gregory's School. She generously supported many charities and organizations, including Siena College, St. Anne's Institute, , the Father Peter Young Housing, Industries and Treatment program, and other cherished organizations. An avid tennis player and golfer, Janet loved to spend time on the courts and on the course with family and friends. Janet and Bob were long-term members of Wolfert's Roost Country Club, the Lake George Club and the Bonita Bay Club. Her grandchildren will forever remember Nana's pumpkin bread, her endless energy, her listening ear and her unconditional love. Janet's ability to connect with everyone she met was unprecedented, and everyone who met her became a friend. But her best friend, partner, favorite travel companion and biggest fan was her husband Bob. Janet's family would like to thank Dr. Paul Richardson and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Staff, especially Whitney Norby, R.N. and Mary McKenney, N.P. for the expert and compassionate care throughout these past seven years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Janet's family on Friday, August 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville (please enter through the Chapel entrance). Funeral services on Saturday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. Those who wish to may make memorial contributions in Janet's name to the Campbell Family Myeloma Research Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Giving Pages, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA, 02445 or online at











Campbell, Janet A. LOUDONVILLE Janet A. Campbell, 72, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 5, 2019. Janet passed away after a courageous seven-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born and raised in Albany, Janet was the daughter of the late Catherine G. Burns and Joseph L. Burns, of Albany. Janet was the beloved wife of Robert F. Campbell of almost 50 years; and the loving mother of Jennifer (Timothy) of Glen Rock, N.J., Amy (Daniel) of Glen Rock, N.J., Jeffrey (Cristy) of Cohasset, Mass., Catherine (Robert) of Glen Rock, N.J. and Robert (Anne) of Slingerlands. Janet was the cherished "Nana" to fifteen grandchildren, Grace, Catherine, Timmy, JJ, Emily, Will, Maggie, Robert, Maddie, Molly, Brendan, Billy, Robert, Jack and Caroline. She is survived by her special sisters, Kathleen Domenico, Carol (Gary) Matthews and Patricia (Michael) Zabinski. Additionally, Janet was the sister-in-law of Edward (deceased) and Patricia Campbell, Constance and Robert Hurley, Peter (deceased) and Eleanor Campbell, and Carol and Kenneth Tuomey. She also is survived by 31 nieces and nephews, several grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews and a great-grandniece. Nana's greatest passion was spending time with her family. Janet graduated from Vincentian Institute, The College of Saint Rose, and received her master's degree at Montclair State College. Janet taught kindergarten within the Albany Public School System before devoting her life to raising her five children. Janet was a 40-year parishioner of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, and a 20-year parishioner of St. Leo's Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, Fla. Throughout her life, Janet volunteered at St. Peter's Hospital, Academy of the Holy Names, St. Pius X School and St. Gregory's School. She generously supported many charities and organizations, including Siena College, St. Anne's Institute, , the Father Peter Young Housing, Industries and Treatment program, and other cherished organizations. An avid tennis player and golfer, Janet loved to spend time on the courts and on the course with family and friends. Janet and Bob were long-term members of Wolfert's Roost Country Club, the Lake George Club and the Bonita Bay Club. Her grandchildren will forever remember Nana's pumpkin bread, her endless energy, her listening ear and her unconditional love. Janet's ability to connect with everyone she met was unprecedented, and everyone who met her became a friend. But her best friend, partner, favorite travel companion and biggest fan was her husband Bob. Janet's family would like to thank Dr. Paul Richardson and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Staff, especially Whitney Norby, R.N. and Mary McKenney, N.P. for the expert and compassionate care throughout these past seven years. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Janet's family on Friday, August 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville (please enter through the Chapel entrance). Funeral services on Saturday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. Those who wish to may make memorial contributions in Janet's name to the Campbell Family Myeloma Research Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Giving Pages, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA, 02445 or online at https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?fr id=1200&pg=team&team_ id=3388 To leave a special message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.