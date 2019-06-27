Powers, Janet A. LATHAM Janet A. Powers, age 72 of Latham, N.Y. passed away on June 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a three year battle with cancer. Janet was born in Yonkers, N.Y. on July 24, 1946 to Edward LaSota and Helen Prentki LaSota. She attended St. Casimir grade school and Hastings High School. In 1967, she married Cosimo P. Carpentieri. Together, they had two children and lived briefly in Campbell Hall, N.Y. and Plattsburgh, N.Y. before settling in Latham, they enjoyed many gatherings as part of a large Italian family until Cosimo's passing in 1985. In 1992, she married Robert M. Powers and together they blended their families. They traveled yearly to Rehoboth Beach Delaware and enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks. They also spent countless days cheering on their grandchildren at their sporting events. Robert predeceased Janet in 2018. Janet was a terrific baker who loved baking cookies with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, but she especially loved her trips to the Saratoga Race Track and local casinos. Janet worked for Community Health Plan for many years in various secretarial positions before becoming employed by New York State. She retired in 2010. She truly loved her entire family and was always there to help when needed. Janet was also predeceased by her brother Denis LaSota of Kennett Square, Pa. in 2016. Janet is survived by her sons, Scott Carpentieri of Latham and Michael (Jillian) Carpentieri of Latham. She is also survived by her niece Michele (David) Nelson of King William, Va. as well as her niece Suzie (Andrew) Zimmerman of Philadelphia, Pa. In addition, she is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Cosimo and Antonia Carpentieri of Latham; as well as her wonderful stepsons, Joseph (Karen) Powers of Ballston Spa, Robert (Catherine) Powers of Duanesburg, and Stephen (Cindy) of Clifton Park; along with her step grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Powers of Wilton, Stephanie Powers of Ballston Spa, and Victoria, Christopher, Daniel, and Patrick Powers of Duanesburg. She is also survived by her beloved dog Charlie and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, June 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes. Interment will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville on Monday, July 1. In lieu of flowers and due to cemetery regulations, donations may be made to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center in honor of her granddaughter, Antonia Carpentieri. In addition, the family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Adriana Lisinschi and her staff at NYOH in Clifton Park for their compassion and wonderful care. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary