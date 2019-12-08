Peltz, Janet B. ALBANY Janet Baxter Peltz, 88, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center in Albany, surrounded by her family. Born in Memphis, Tenn., Janet grew up in Mississippi. After graduating from Clinton High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Music at the University of Mississippi and a Master of Music from Louisiana State University. After seasons in summer stock and light opera in Dallas and Pittsburgh, she moved to New York City, where her operatic roles included Tosca and Aida, and where she also met her beloved husband, William Peltz. While raising her family, Janet continued to sing and act; her summers at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan, Ill., gave her particular joy. As a voice teacher and coach, she passed on her skills and love of music to many students. In retirement, she greatly enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren and visits with family in London. Janet was a longtime parishioner and choir member at the Episcopal Chapel of St. John the Divine in Champaign, Ill., and of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany. She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her children, Elizabeth, James, and Jonathan; her stepson Stephen; and her grandchildren, Ciara, Hannah, Sara, William, Alexander, and Benjamin. Her family would like to thank her many caregivers, especially Sophia Doucet, and the I.C.U. staff at Albany Medical Center who supported her and her family in their final hours together. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 4 p.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany. If you wish to honor Janet, please consider a donation to your local public radio classical music station or to Music at St. Paul's. For online condolences, please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019