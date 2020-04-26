Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet C. Mantynen. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Send Flowers Obituary

Mantynen, Janet C. NEW BALTIMORE On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Janet Carol Mantynen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 67. Janet was born on July 3, 1952, on Long Island to the late John V. and Joan M. Reuter. She graduated from W.C. Mepham High School in North Bellmore, N.Y. in 1969. On June 17, 1972, she married her best friend Ronald H. Mantynen and together they raised two children. Janet was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Ravena. She had recently retired after 33 years working in the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School system. She was very excited to start being able to travel all over and visit her grandchildren and her family. Survivors include her husband of almost 48 years, Ronald H. Mantynen; her children, John R. Mantynen of Delmar and Kristina M. (Richard) Gish of Cromwell, Conn. She was a wonderful grandmother to six grandchildren, Gabriella, Owen, Hunter, Matthew, Alicia and Joshua; step-grandmother to Stephanie; loving sister to Joyce, John (Barbara), James (Donna), William (Mary); a sister-in-law to Wayne (Arlene); and her father-in-law, Harry A. Mantynen. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Janet was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Hilda M. Mantynen; and sister-in-law, Nancy M. Burchell. To Janet, family and friends always came first. She was the best cook and you never left hungry. She was a special person who had a talent to help children. She made you laugh when you were sad and held your hand and told you that she loved you no matter what. Janet will be missed but never forgotten. She has touched so many over the last 67 years. Due to the current circumstances at this time, services will be private. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. The family would like to recognize the doctors and nurses of the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital of Albany. In lieu of flowers, Janet may be remembered with memorial donations made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning, Albany, NY, 12208.







