Janet C. Tomasone
Tomasone, Janet C. ALBANY In loving memory of Janet C. (Cameron) Tomasone. Janet, 80, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in hospice care in her home in Rensselaer. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Cameron and Mary (Mahan) Cameron from Rensselaer. Janet worked as a legal secretary after staying home to raise her three young sons. She enjoyed doing crafts and taking care of her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dennis R. Tomasone. She is survived by her sons, Dennis R. Jr. of Syracuse, James D. of Tennessee, and Richard T. of Rensselaer. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the W.J. Lyons Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those who wish to do so make a memorial contribution to Rensselaer County Hospice. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
10:00 AM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
