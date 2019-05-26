White, Janet C. ALBANY Janet C. White, 81, peacefully went to the Lord on May 17, 2019. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Leo and Rita White. She graduated with a master's degree in special education from Russell Sage College. She touched many lives as a teacher in both the Albany Catholic School System as well as the Albany Public School System. She enjoyed her many travels to Alaska, Florida, Disney World, and others. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary F. (Robert) Primeau and Barbara J. LeBlanc and her brother Richard A. (Rosemarie) LeBlanc Sr.; and nephews, Richard A. LeBlanc Jr. and Robert J. Cotugno. She is survived by her sister Ann Kahle; several nieces and nephews, Charles Primeau, Janine Tew, Daniel (Kerry) Primeau, Stephanie (Michael) Battisti, Jacqueline (Patrick) Sullivan, Michael LeBlanc, and Timothy LeBlanc; and cousin Reverend Ronald A. Menty. Also, dear friend of Reverend Thomas Berardi, Mary Ellen Lorini, James McKevitt, Glenn Gagnon, David Stagliano, and Jim Marsh. There are several great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. Her body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College, there will be no calling hours at any funeral home. A Mass will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, Westmere, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29. We will celebrate her life at that time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019