Conde, Janet WESTERLO Janet Griffin Conde, 82, passed away early Friday, January 25, 2019, following a long illness. In keeping with Janet's wishes, she has been cremated. Calling hours will be Saturday, February 23, from 2 until 4 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m., at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Westerlo Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 12, Westerlo, NY 12193 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019