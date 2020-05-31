Bonnie and Family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. sending prayers to your family.
Comstock, Janet E. EAST GREENBUSH Janet E. Comstock, 79 of East Greenbush, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Janet was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Delmar and Elizabeth (Bramen) Stever. Janet was one of the founding members of the East Greenbush Transportation Team. She retired after 43 years of service from the East Greenbush Central School District as a School Bus Driver. In addition, she was the owner and operator of The Nail Boutique. Survivors include her husband, William R. Comstock; daughters, Bonnie (Steven) Roy, and Holly (Keith) Moore; sons, David (Louise) Comstock, and Scott Comstock; sister Sharon (James) Hamm; brothers, Neil (Kate) Stever, and Michael Stever; and nine grandchildren, Nichole Scheidelman, Kaitlyn Loeper, Steven Roy, Amanda Comstock, Kyle Comstock, Ashley Moore, Lynsey Asterino, Marcus Moore, and Arhianna Comstock. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Bardon. Janet's most treasured memories will be the times she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic the funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Burial will be in the Horizonview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.