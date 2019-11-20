Knapp, Janet E. EAST GREENBUSH Janet E. Knapp, 83 of Rosewood Gardens Nursing Facility, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital while under the care of the Community Hospice. Janet was born in Troy, the daughter of the late Clarence and Etta Smith Momrow and was wife of the late Earl P. Knapp. Janet grew up and resided in Sand Lake for a number of years before moving to Schodack in the early 1990's. Janet was a 1954 graduate of the Averill Park High School and she had a career at the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany before retiring. Janet enjoyed going out dancing with Earl, visits to the Racino, crocheting, bingo, and weekly church services at the nursing home. Janet would help out any person in need. Janet was the mother of the late James Knapp; and sister of the late Clarence "Mike" Momrow. Survivors include her sons, Steven (Alison) Knapp of Nassau, John Knapp of Poestenkill and Daniel (Lori) Knapp of Brunswick; her sisters, Mary Van DeWater of Buskirk and Linda McIntyre of Colonie; her brother William Momrow of Sand Lake; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a service at 7 p.m. Donations in memory of Janet Knapp may be made to the Community Hospice (Gift Processing) 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019