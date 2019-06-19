Wagner, Janet E. CASTLETON Janet E. Wagner, 88, a longtime Castleton resident, died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center, Troy. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Martha Hyde. She was employed for 31 years for the Albany County Department of Social Services, retiring in 1995. Her interests included gardening, bird watching, and being outdoors. She loved her family and was a well-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Wagner; and was also predeceased by a son David C. Wagner. She is survived by her son Christopher G. Wagner (Lori Gerken); grandchildren, David N. Wagner (Nicole), Brian Wagner (Amanda), Christopher C. Wagner, Jeffrey S. Wagner, Colleen Lafave (Mitch), David Ryan (Kassidy), Daniel Gerken (Samantha), Cassidy Gerken; and several great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, in the Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. A brief service in the funeral home will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in the Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019