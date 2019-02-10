Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet J. Herrle. View Sign

Herrle, Janet J. KINDERHOOK Janet J. Herrle of Kinderhook passed away on February 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born October 12, 1936 in Ghent, N.Y. she was the daughter of John and Charlotte (Karcher) Holt. She grew up and was educated in Chatham. She was involved in all sports and was an avid softball player. After graduation she met and married George Herrle, who predeceased her in 2015 after 57 years of marriage. She loved the Saratoga Racino and scratch off lottery tickets with her best friend and sister-in-law, Alice Holt. She also enjoyed watching old time movies and Blue Bloods and spending time with her family. Janet is survived by her son, Wayne Herrle; daughter, Donna Powell; grandchildren, Kelli (Daniel) Cavagnaro, Heather (Zachary) Issler, Morgan Herrle, Wayne Herrle Jr.; great- grandchildren, Madison and Landon Cavagnaro; brother, Russell Holt; and also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her lap partner Rasco. She was predeceased by brothers, Walter Rath, Franklin Holt, John Holt Jr.; sisters, June Strobel and Dolores Gephard. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 11 at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janet's name may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands NY 12204. Condolences may be conveyed at







25 Railroad Ave

Chatham , NY 12037

