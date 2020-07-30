Clarkson, Janet K. TROY Janet K. (Day) Clarkson, 94, a longtime resident of Brunswick and more recently Troy, died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital following a short illness. Born in Hughsonville (Dutchess County) on August 10, 1925, Mrs. Clarkson was the daughter of the late Raymond B. Day and Katherine (Hamilton) Day; and for over 59 years, the devoted wife of the late Howard B. Clarkson, who predeceased her in 2006. Mrs. Clarkson was a graduate of Wappingers Falls High School in 1942 and a 1946 graduate of Vassar Brothers School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, where she earned her registered nurse degree. After their marriage in 1947, Janet worked as a registered nurse at the Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, then at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, while Howard attended SUNY Plattsburgh and then R.P.I. She worked at Samaritan Hospital until the birth of her first child, and then did private duty nursing in the following years. In retirement she established her own home-based business, the former Gardens Galore, and assisted her husband in the operation of his business, the former Brunswick Lawn and Garden. Janet was a member of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving as the treasurer of the Benevolence Fund. She was a member of the Van Rensselaer Garden Club and the Rensselaer Historical Society. She volunteered at many blood drives for the American Red Cross and volunteered as the treasurer of the USS Landing Craft Infantry National Association for over 15 years. Janet loved her home life, feeding the birds and tending her flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed skiing, sailing, and traveling with Howard, especially to the Grand Canyon, and to Hawaii for their 50th anniversary. Mrs. Clarkson is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Gail and Russell R. Gettig of Averill Park; two grandchildren, Colin D. Gettig of Liverpool and Amy J. Gettig of Troy; brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Carole Clarkson; nieces, Bronwen (Fred) Van Namee, Sue (Ted) McMillen, Nancy (Len) Turner, and Sheila (Ray) Merlotto; nephews, Ivor (Kathy) Jones, Roger (Pat) Clarkson, Keith (Terry) Clarkson, and Steven (Janine) Clarkson; a cousin, Zita (Vinnie) Kobos; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Sandy Skiba and Jim (Judy) McGuirk. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clarkson was predeceased by her son, Douglas E. Clarkson; and sister, Freida M. (Day) Jones. At Mrs. Clarkson's request, and following the current N.Y.S. Health Dept. COVID-19 social distancing standard, a graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m. in Memory Gardens in Colonie. There will be no public calling. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Center Brunswick United Methodist Church Trustees Fund, 990 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY, 12180, or the American Cancer Society
