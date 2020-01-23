Tenney, Janet L. ALBANY Janet L. Tenney (Miles), 48 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Utica and was the beloved daughter of Michael and Roswitha Grammer Miles. Janet was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose in Albany. She was a dedicated teacher at St. Anne's Institute for girls in Albany for 25 years. She loved to cook, travel and spend time with her family. Janet will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her love for her precious dog, Mango, and her kind and loving heart. She will sorely be missed by all that were touched by her amazing presence and love. Janet was the beloved wife of Matthew J. Tenney. She was the dear sister of Rose (Timothy) Catalfamo and Michael Miles Jr. (Krissy). She was the cherished aunt of Carleen Farruggia, Nicholas Farruggia, Esperanza Catalfamo, Jacob,Madden and Gianna Miles. She was the great-aunt of Bailey Farruggia. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, MaryJude Tenney; aunts, uncles, cousins and several dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Janet's family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Out of the Pits Inc., P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY, 12220 or [email protected] For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020