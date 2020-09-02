1/1
Janet L. VanDeBogart
VanDeBogart, Janet L. ALBANY Janet L. VanDeBogart, 55 of Albany, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Janet was born in Albany, the daughter of the late James H. and the late Artie Mae (Reed) VanDeBogart. Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Lifelong partner of Mitchell Stevens Sr. Survivors include her eight loving children, Mitchell Stevens, Amanda (Jamel) Stevens, Elaine Stevens, Joyce (Michael) McDonald, Janet (Lamel) VanDeBogart, Thomas (Nicole) VanDeBogart, Angel VanDeBogart, Charles Brennen; stepchildren, Sherry, Michelle, Christine, Catherine Stevens; siblings, James, Joyce, Thomas and John VanDeBogart. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Samere, Deondre, Jaylyn, Aiden, Gabrielle, Cameron, Thomas Jr, Lamel Jr., Andraya, Melaya, Annalysia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews; godson Jason "Scooter" Stevens; and lifelong friend Adina Lawson-Wagner. Friends may call from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. Mask wearing and social distancing required. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
