Haseley, Janet Long RENSSELAERVILLE Janet Long Haseley will be missed by many family and friends far and near. She passed away peacefully at her beloved home in Rensselaerville on May 26, 2020, at the age of 88. Janet was born in Kansas City, Mo. on June 21, 1931, to the late Frances and John Long. She spent her childhood in Douglaston on Long Island. She attended college at Miami of Ohio and graduated with a political science degree. She moved to Grifton, N.C. to raise her family with her husband Ed Haseley, whom she met in college. Janet was a very active citizen in the Grifton community, where she was a junior girl scout leader for 18 years. She was a charter organizer and publicity coordinator (40 years) for the annual Grifton Shad Festival. She was also the chairman of the Grifton Town Recreation Advisory board, organizer of community development projects, and writer of grant applications for various town improvements. Janet spent summers at her ancestral home in Rensselearville. She was the research chair of the Rensselaerville Historical Society for many years, editing the quarterly newsletter and writing grants. She always welcomed visitors and enjoyed sharing the local history and sites. Janet also found a love and community in contra dancing, which she said changed her life. She met scores of people of all ages with a wide variety of interests from all across the country; and she spent many weekends at dance events. She is survived by her children, Sue Miller (Stuart) of New Hartford, N.Y., Lynne Davenport of New Bern, N.C., Karen Haseley (Jeffrey) of Columbia, Md., and Allan Haseley (Kelly) of Charlotte, N.C.; her brother-in-law Ed Rhem of Greenville, N.C.; her half-brother Robert Long of Green Valley, Ariz.; close family friends, the Maliks, of Raleigh, N.C. and Atlanta, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by her father John R. Long; her mother Frances Gilmour Long; her husband Edward A. Haseley; her brother John R. Long Jr.; her sister-in-law Ruthanne Rhem; her son-in-law Scott Davenport; and her half-sister Debbie Long. An informal gathering celebrating Janet's life will be on August 8, at her family home in Rensselaerville. Donations may be made in Janet's memory to the Rensselaerville Historical Society, P.O. Box 8, Rensselaerville, NY, 12147, the Dance Flurry, P.O. Box 448, Latham, NY, 12110, or the Grifton Shad Festival, P.O. Box 928, Grifton, NC, 28530. Her sweet smile, her sparkling blue eyes, her welcoming spirit and her generous hospitality will be missed by many. Keep on dancing! Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.