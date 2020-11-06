Smith, Janet M. CROPSEYVILLE Janet M. (Knowlson) Smith, 85, a longtime resident of Cropseyville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Born in Troy on October 13, 1935, Janet was the daughter of the late John E. and Elizabeth V. (Lutz) Knowlson; and, for over 48 years, the wife of the late John J. Smith III, who predeceased her in 2003. Janet was a graduate of Troy High School. She was employed by the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services in Troy and had earned the title of principal account clerk. She retired in 2003 after more than 25 years of service. She was proud to have served as the first female supervisor for the Town of Grafton and also served several terms as the elected town clerk. Janet loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking and had explored the Grand Canyon and traveled the world to many places including Australia, Europe, and much of the U.S. She liked to spend time riding and working with her horses and caring for her gardens and yard. Janet is survived by her two children and their spouses, John and Linda Smith of Petersburg and Cathy and Charley Hewitt II of Cropseyville; six grandchildren, Brandy Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Forreste Smith, Amber Smith, Christopher Hewitt, and Chad Hewitt; several nieces and nephews, and two very special friends whom she loved very much, Marilyn Wagar and Teresa Higgins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, the late John E. Knowlson Jr. A graveside service and burial for Janet will be held on Friday, November 6, at 1 p.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to gather in the Gardner Earl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. prior to the service and process together to the graveside at 1 p.m. Proper social distancing and face masks following the current N.Y.S. Health Department COVID-19 guidelines will be required. There will be no public calling. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grafton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2, Grafton, NY, 12082, in memory of Janet M. Smith. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Rte 7, Raymertown.