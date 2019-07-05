Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Janet M. Walkinshaw Ratigan


1935 - 2019
Janet M. Walkinshaw Ratigan Obituary
Ratigan, Janet Walkinshaw TROY Janet W. Ratigan, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph Walkinshaw and Mary Roddy Walkinshaw. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1953. Janet was a kindergarten teacher for St. Francis de Sales School Troy and later an executive secretary for Rensselaer County Family Court for several years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Francis Women's Club, a poll inspector for several years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. Survivors include a son, Robert J. Ratigan Jr. of Cambridge; a daughter, Marybeth (Robert) Shiland of Brunswick; a beloved grandson, Michael R. Bruno of Troy; a brother-in-law, Thomas "Gus" Keenan of Troy and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jane M. Keenan and Shirley A. Daubney; and her best friend, Patricia Dolan Finnen. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, July 7, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Randall Patterson, Pastor. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Janet W. Ratigan to the Catholic Central High School Phone-A-Thon, 625 Seventh Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019
