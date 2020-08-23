1/1
Janet Marie "Gigi" Denton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denton, Janet "Gigi" Marie RENSSELAER Janet "Gigi" Marie Denton, who was the matriarch of a family who loved her to the moon and back, passed in peace and with grace on August 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Janet was the daughter of the late Clarence Mullaney and sister of the late Donald Mullaney. She was raised and educated in Rensselaer, graduating in 1936 from St. John's Academy where she received the Orator Award. After graduation, she started her business career, then married and became a homemaker and mom. She returned to work in 1968 for the Borden Milk Company in Menands as a secretary and retired in 1986 after 18 years of service. However, her favorite role in life was having her home be the gathering place for Sunday dinners for over 60 years. Everyone was welcome! Janet was the wife of the late Arthur Denton; and is survived by her two treasured daughters, Shirley Kane and Donna Conroy, and her beloved son-in-law, Mark Conroy, whom he considered his second mom. Cherished grandmother of Michael Kane, Kelly Conroy, Kristin (Mike) Stewart, Mark Conroy, Stacey (Bob) Crain, Matthew (Supansa) Conroy and Melissa Kane. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Kaitlin, Zachary, Elizabeth, Chelsea, Karly, Sean, Thomas, Jaxon, Liam and Luke. Great-great-grandmother of Lyla, Zoey, Letti, Weston and Rylan. Gigi was the epitome of a lady in her baubles, bangles and beads. She adorned kitten heels, angora sweaters and meticulously creased jeans. She was the essence of elegance, style and beauty. Gigi was also a sports enthusiast and an avid Mets fan. She will be remembered by all for her kind heart, non-judgmental spirit and zest for life. She cradled us in love and was the center of our world. We will miss her in everything we do, every day. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Wolff and his staff, and her Community Hospice nurses. A very special thank you to her neighbors Fran and Jim Cochran who provided years of unwavering friendship, and to Bob Crain who was like a grandson and her "go to" guy. Although Gigi was approaching her 101st birthday in October, she never really grew old. Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. It was our honor to love her. She went from being an earth angel to a heavenly angel. And when you look up, undoubtedly she will be perched upon the tip of the most beautiful star. Rest in peace Gigi and fly high. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy, on Tuesday, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral Mass for Gigi will be held following the visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved