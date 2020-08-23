Denton, Janet "Gigi" Marie RENSSELAER Janet "Gigi" Marie Denton, who was the matriarch of a family who loved her to the moon and back, passed in peace and with grace on August 18, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Janet was the daughter of the late Clarence Mullaney and sister of the late Donald Mullaney. She was raised and educated in Rensselaer, graduating in 1936 from St. John's Academy where she received the Orator Award. After graduation, she started her business career, then married and became a homemaker and mom. She returned to work in 1968 for the Borden Milk Company in Menands as a secretary and retired in 1986 after 18 years of service. However, her favorite role in life was having her home be the gathering place for Sunday dinners for over 60 years. Everyone was welcome! Janet was the wife of the late Arthur Denton; and is survived by her two treasured daughters, Shirley Kane and Donna Conroy, and her beloved son-in-law, Mark Conroy, whom he considered his second mom. Cherished grandmother of Michael Kane, Kelly Conroy, Kristin (Mike) Stewart, Mark Conroy, Stacey (Bob) Crain, Matthew (Supansa) Conroy and Melissa Kane. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Kaitlin, Zachary, Elizabeth, Chelsea, Karly, Sean, Thomas, Jaxon, Liam and Luke. Great-great-grandmother of Lyla, Zoey, Letti, Weston and Rylan. Gigi was the epitome of a lady in her baubles, bangles and beads. She adorned kitten heels, angora sweaters and meticulously creased jeans. She was the essence of elegance, style and beauty. Gigi was also a sports enthusiast and an avid Mets fan. She will be remembered by all for her kind heart, non-judgmental spirit and zest for life. She cradled us in love and was the center of our world. We will miss her in everything we do, every day. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Wolff and his staff, and her Community Hospice nurses. A very special thank you to her neighbors Fran and Jim Cochran who provided years of unwavering friendship, and to Bob Crain who was like a grandson and her "go to" guy. Although Gigi was approaching her 101st birthday in October, she never really grew old. Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. It was our honor to love her. She went from being an earth angel to a heavenly angel. And when you look up, undoubtedly she will be perched upon the tip of the most beautiful star. Rest in peace Gigi and fly high. Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy, on Tuesday, from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral Mass for Gigi will be held following the visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com