Service Information Heller & Skinner Funeral Home 155 Main Street Worcester , NY 12197 (607)-397-9711

Mathews, Janet Mary Busacker WESTFORD Janet Mary Busacker Mathews, after a long, full and robust life passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 22, 2020, just as she wished in her own house and bed. She was born to Agatha and Norman Busacker on September 30, 1920, in Utica, N.Y., the third of five children. One of her claims to fame was graduating valedictorian of her Westford High School class of three. She had an amazing memory to the day she died, which showed when she played bridge. For over 30 years she was a member of the Worcester area women's bridge club. Having worked as a grocery store cashier without cash registers she could easily tally up numbers in her head. She was always up for any game physical or mental. In her youth it was basketball, later bowling. She began playing bridge at age nine. At 99 she was still up for a family game of Charades. Because she had lived through the Great Depression she would always say to her family as they were driving out the drive way "Write if you get work!" Janet met her husband of 67 years, Elmer Mathews, on a blind date set up by her older brother Bill, while a student at The State University of Albany. They were married on September 20, 1942, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Schenevus, N.Y. Together they raised three daughters, Ann, Cathy and Susan in Elsmere, N.Y. She worked as an English teacher in Andes, Worcester, Schenevus and Delmar schools and a librarian at Albany Business College, before retiring with Elmer to her childhood home in Westford, N.Y. There she spent her time volunteering with the Red Cross, Bassett Hospital, Glimmerglass Opera, St. Timothy's Church, the Cooperstown Women's Club, Westford Historical Society and the Auxiliary of the Westford Fire Department. Her other interests were reading (especially mysteries), crossword puzzles, gardening, knitting, and Girl Scouts. Spotting a cardinal at the birdfeeder or discovering the forsythia in bloom brought her great joy. She is survived by her brother Richard (Dick) Busacker of San Antonio Texas; her daughters, Ann Mathews of Ithaca, N.Y., Catherine (Amnon) Ezra of Udim, Israel and Susan (Harold) Bluestein of Vancouver, Wash. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer; brothers, Jack and Bill Busacker; and sister Shirley Johnson. We will always carry this kind, loving, strong, competitive and fiercely independent woman in our hearts and memories. A celebration of her life will take place this coming summer. Interment will be in the Westford Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Janet Mathews to St. Timothy's Church, in care of Cindy and Jay Palmer RFD 1829 Co Route 34, Westford, NY, 13488, or the Westford Fire Department P.O. Box 24, Westford, NY, 13488. Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, N.Y. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



