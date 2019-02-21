Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet P. Frye. View Sign

Frye, Janet P. ALBANY Janet P. Frye, 91 of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Frye; daughter-in-law, Gail Frye; and three grandchildren, Adam, Alexandra, and Rachel. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert L. Frye; and son, Mark Frye. Janet lived her entire life in Albany County, building a family and a future with the love of her life, Bob. Janet and Bob were the most devoted and selfless couple, and always put the needs of others before their own. Janet expressed her love and faith through song. She sang in the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church for 64 years, joining in 1943. She was a deacon for the church for many years, giving love and support to those in need within the church family. She spent most of her professional career working at the New York State Division of the Budget as an administrative assistant, but anybody that knew Janet, knows that she would have been the one running the entire department. Always strong willed and a fighter for what she believed in, Janet never gave up on anything. Janet loved those around her just as fiercely as she lived. Always the fashionista, Janet loved expressing herself through her carefully selected outfits. Her clothes and jewelry always sparkled, matching her laugh and her personality. Also an avid reader, there were never any less than 10 books lying around, which she would trade amongst her friends for their pre-loved books. While her family is saddened at her passing, they know that she is now with her beloved husband and son. A memorial service will be held in the Westminster Presbyterian Church on State Street in Albany at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 23. Her burial will take place in the Albany Rural Cemetery directly after the service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019

