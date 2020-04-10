Morris, Janice DuMond ALBANY, Ga. Janice Fay DuMond "Jan" Morris died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. Jan had lived in Albany, Ga. since 1989. She was born on January 21, 1940, in Albany, N.Y. She graduated from Albany State Teachers College, now the State University of New York at Albany (SUNYA), in 1961. Jan married John O. Morris on June 5, 1963. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus S. and Evelyn Cooper DuMond; and a son Robert S. Morris. She is survived by her husband, a son John Jr. (Jackie); three grandchildren, John III, Joshua S., and Anastasia B. Morris; two step-grandchildren, Melanie D. Moody Vickery (Brandon) and Megan T. Moody. Burial will be in Afton, N.Y. A memorial service will be held at a later time in the Northgate Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Albany, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's memory may be made to Christian Aid Mission, P.O. Box 9037, Charlottesville, VA 22907-1203 or Faith Comes by Hearing, 2421 Aztec Road NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87107. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2020