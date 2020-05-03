McGrath, Janice E. GLENMONT Janice E. McGrath, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Janice was the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Hall) Poucher. She was the devoted wife of over 47 years to Robert P. McGrath. Janice worked for the N.Y.S. Office of Mental Health for many years holding several different positions. She retired from public service as an administrator. Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother William. Janice is survived by her husband Robert; her daughters, Shari (David), and Melissa (Josh); and her stepson Robert (Lauren). She also cherished her seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bright Horizons Adult Day Services, 6 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205 or to Bethlehem Senior Services, 445 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.