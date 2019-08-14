Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice E. Woolrich. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Woolrich, Janice E. ALBANY Janice E. Woolrich, 94, passed from this life on August 11, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Janice was born on November 9, 1924, in Matamoras, Pa., to the late Loren Z. Dodge and Katherine Martin Dodge. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Kingsley, Aileen Hicks, Katherine Kenny, and Loren Z. Dodge Jr. She spent most of her growing up years on a farm in Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. Janice was a WAVE in the United States Navy during World War II, she attended Austin Beauty School in Albany, worked behind the lunch counter at Woolworth's, then entered the health care field working as an L.P.N. at St. Peter's Hospital until retirement. After retirement, she worked as a home health aide and an RSVP volunteer into her early 80's. Janice was the loving wife of the late Charles H. Woolrich Jr.; and cherished mother of Elaine J. Aldi (James) and Joyce S. Webber (James). She was the wonderful grandmother of Jeff Aldi of Philadelphia, Melissa Mylnarick (Chris) of Ballston Lake, and Dan Webber of West Chester, Ohio. She is also survived by her two great-grandsons, Caiden and Luke Mlynarick. Janice loved and enjoyed her family, serving her church family, traveling with her friends, Marilyn, Jean, and Agnes, playing Scrabble with Clara, baking cookies, reading, doing puzzles and quietly helping those around her. Her family wishes to express their profound appreciation to the staff of the Hospice Inn for their extraordinarily compassionate care of Janice during her difficult last few days. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. Anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Janice, please choose a charity dear to your heart or one which you feel would honor Janice. Online condolences may be expressed at











