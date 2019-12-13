Mittelmark, Janice Francis Smith SPRING VALLEY, Calif. Janice Francis Smith Mittelmark, 92 of Spring Valley, Calif., passed away on December 11, 2019, at Fredericka Manor Care Center in Chula Vista, Calif. Janice was born in New York City to Dorothy Corn Smith and Morris Aaron Smith on August 6, 1927. Janice earned her bachelor's degree at Queens College. She was fluent in Spanish, Portugeuse and French and used those skills to work for many years in the import and export business for Mikropul and Revlon in New Jersey. Janice was married from 1949 to 1974 to Abraham Mittelmark and raised two daughters, Margo and June. She moved to California upon retirement and enjoyed many years volunteering for the local library, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Janice loved Troy as this is where she spent all of her summers and holidays as a young girl and young adult. Her grandparents, Isaac and Sarah Smith, lived in Troy along with many of her aunt, uncles, and cousins. Troy was her "happy place" and she told many stories about Troy with joyful remembrance and happy memories. Janice is survived by her two daughters, Margo Ann Miller and June Lisa Mittelmark; her grandchildren, Richard Morgan, Cory Morgan, Aaron Katchen, Samuel Katchen, James Miller and Christian Miller. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Colin Morgan, Zoie Miller, Ellyn Brouillette and another grandson who will be born very soon. There will be no funeral service or visitation hours. A graveside service will be in Beth Tephilah Cemetery in Troy on Sunday, December 15, at 11 a.m. for family only. Please do not send flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA through the obituary link for Janice Mittelmark at www.levinememorialchapel.com or you may donate to plant a Memorial Tree in her honor also on the same site.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 13, 2019