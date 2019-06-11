Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Burial 12:30 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Road Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Comitale, Janice M. TROY Janice M. Comitale, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Janice was born in Sandusky, Ohio on September 17, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ruth Johnson. Janice was the loving wife of John Comitale Sr. with whom she shared over 66 years of marriage. Janice enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time at the family pool with her pet Lilly, and watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Janice worked for the city of Troy for many years and also worked as a teacher's aide for the Jack and Jill nursery in Wynantskill. Additional survivors include her children, Dominick (Cindy) Comitale Sr. of Colonie, Cindy (Robert) Choquette of Burnt Hills, and John (Theresa) Comitale Jr. of Colonie; her cherished grandchildren, John R. (Stephanie) Comitale, Dominick (Laney) Comitale Jr., Paul Comitale, Courtney (Bryan) Couillard, Kristen (Luke) Quackenbush, Robert Choquette Jr., John (Elizabeth) Comitale III, Joshua (Nicole) Comitale, and Cory (Amanda) Comitale. Janice is also survived by 10 great -grandchildren; her sister Claire (Brian) Schields and her brother Mike Johnson. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Wenacur, Dr. Phelan, Dr. Atalay, and Dr. Robinson and the I.C.U. of Samaritan Hospital, especially Deb Aberdale and Savanna Hill. Also, thanks for the special home care provided by Nicola, Kay, Rebecca, Chelsey, and Rose. The funeral service for Janice will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Calling hours are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or to .



Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019

