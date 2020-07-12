Creed, Janice M. LITTLE RIVER, S.C. Janice M. Creed, 64, died on July 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 7, 1956, in Albany, she was the daughter of Raymond and Marilyn Lansing Sr. Janice is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph T. Creed; one daughter, Shannon Bellamy; and two grandchildren, Jaylene Smith and Quinn Bellamy. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, in the Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a face mask is highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
