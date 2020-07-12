1/
Janice M. Creed
1956 - 2020
Creed, Janice M. LITTLE RIVER, S.C. Janice M. Creed, 64, died on July 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 7, 1956, in Albany, she was the daughter of Raymond and Marilyn Lansing Sr. Janice is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joseph T. Creed; one daughter, Shannon Bellamy; and two grandchildren, Jaylene Smith and Quinn Bellamy. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, in the Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, wearing a face mask is highly recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
