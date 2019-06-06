Farrell, Janice M. COLONIE Mary "Janice" Murphy Farrell, age 78, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Albany County Nursing Home in the arms of her daughter. Born on January 17, 1941, in Albany to the late Mary (Doran) and James B. Murphy Jr., she was a 1958 graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names and a 1962 graduate of The College of Saint Rose. She married Daniel C. Ertel in 1962 and eventually moved to Schenectady. Janice worked at Flah's in Albany and opened and managed the Flah's bridal salon at their Mohawk Mall store in Schenectady. She also modeled for Flah's and commentated fashion shows. In 1976, she married Dr. William Farrell. She and Bill were avid N.Y. Yankees fans, scheduling their time during baseball season so that they never missed a game. A highlight was a trip to Yankee Stadium to celebrate Bill's 75th birthday where they saw David Wells pitch a perfect game. They also loved their toy poodles and were seen walking them in their neighborhood every day. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with her grandchildren, and from the moment they were born they were a big part of her life. They spent overnights at "Gaga's" house every week and took summer vacations to Maine and Cape Cod with her. She never missed a play or recital. A dedicated bridge player, she was very active in the local duplicate bridge community both playing and teaching bridge. She had many friends and students who filled her days with competition and fun. She was a successful tournament player and earned Life Master status from the American Contract Bridge League. Janice was committed to her Roman Catholic faith. Throughout her life she was a reader, a eucharistic minister and daily Mass attendee. Before she became ill, she was a communicant of St. Luke's Parish. Janice is survived by her daughter Amy (Scott) Bellcourt of Niskayuna; sister Marcia (Richard) Bassotti of Delmar; grandchildren, Chloe and Daniel Bellcourt; niece Elizabeth Garman, nephew Mark Bassotti; and lifelong friends. Janice was predeceased by her husband William J. Farrell M.D. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Albany County Nursing Home and Community Hospice. Friends and family are welcome to call on Friday, June 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, with burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Academy of the Holy Names or Community Hospice. Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary