Haughney, Janice M. PLEASANTDALE Janice M. Haughney, 74 of Pleasantdale, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Jeanne Sheridan Diehl; and the devoted wife of John Haughney. Mrs. Haughney was a graduate of Waterford High School and was retired from the Cornell Co-operative Extension of Rensselaer County where she worked as a book keeper. She was a longtime member of the Patroon Dog Club. Janice loved to spend time with her family and friends, but her favorite time was sitting in her yard with her husband John watching the garden grow. Survivors in addition to her husband of 56 years include her children, Mariann Haughney, Michele Bruno (Andy) and Michael Haughney (Sheri); and her grandchildren, Branden Michael Haughney, Casey Catherine Haughney and Kyle Murray. Friends are invited to St. Augustine's Church on Saturday at 9 a.m. where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. At her request there are no calling hours. The family would like to thank the Community Hospice, especially Marsha, Bri and Jolene, for the love and compassion given to Janice in her final hours. Contributions in her name may be made to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019