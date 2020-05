Or Copy this URL to Share

Peno, Janice M. HALFMOON Janice M. Peno, 75, peacefully entered eternal life on May 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements are private. For the full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

