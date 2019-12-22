Blodgett, Janice Mae MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. It is with profound sadness that the family of Janice Mae Blodgett (Hotaling) announces her peaceful passing in her bed, with her family by her side, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 87, from her on-going struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Janice was born on June 15, 1932, to Edward Guy and Marian Isabelle Hotaling in Yonkers, N.Y. At age 19, she met and fell in love with a young, dashing Marine, Donald Blodgett, and they got married on January 10, 1952, and were together for 66 years. She was a stay-at-home Mom, caring for their two sons and the family home in Albany. She was a past president and long-time member of the Elsmere Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She and Don loved to travel and took many trips with her family and friends throughout their lives. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Donald Blodgett; her mother and father; and her sister, Marcia Halse. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Lori) and Ken (Penny); and her brother, Gordon Hotaling. She will also be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and all who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank all family and friends for their condolences. Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Mrs. Blodgett is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach, S.C. 843-294-0011.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019