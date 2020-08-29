Fox, Janice Marie "Jannie" Meredith SARATOGA SPRINGS Janice Marie "Jannie" Meredith Fox, 81 of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Janice was born on September 3, 1938, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Dean and Marian Meredith. She married Leo Fox on April 28, 1962, in Towanda, Pa. Janice's husband had passed away on February 21, 1991. Janice is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Fox Curran of Saratoga Springs, and Professor Stacey Fox of Lansing, Mich.; by her sons, Scott Fox of Galway and Dean fox; daughter-in-law Sherie Fox of Galway; her lights and loves of her life are her grandchildren: Kathryn Curran and Sullivan Curran of Saratoga Springs, and Shauni Fox of Galway; her sister Marilee Brown of Wysox, Pa. and several nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Margaret; and a niece Susan. In her younger years she was drum majorette for her beloved Towanda Black Knights High School Marching Band. She served as Polio Queen and Dairy Princess, as well as singing in a trio with her sister and in the choir of the Methodist church. As a loving mom she was a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, baseball and basketball auxiliary mom, family taxi driver and most importantly a cheerleader for her children's sporting and music events. Her working career included executive administrative assistant for Dupont, switchboard operator at Saratoga Springs High School, senior typist, and retiring from Maplewood Manor Nursing Home. Janice had spent her "free time" volunteering for: March of dimes, M.S., Hospice and all levels of schools as her children grew. She loved to play piano, sing, write poems, draw doodles, board games and was an avid reader. She had really enjoyed reading spy novels. Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Interment with a graveside service will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, 150 West Ave., Saratoga Springs, with Father Chavilier officiating. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to: The Franklin Community Center Inc., 10 Franklin St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. The phone number for the center is (518) 587-9826. The center provides families with clothing, a food pantry; an after school program and a homeless shelter. For online condolences, visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com