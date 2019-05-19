Wysocki, Janice N. ALBANY Janice N. Wysocki, 72, of Albany, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Dunedin, Fla. on February 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Nancy Wysocki; has one surviving brother, Leon; and was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and James. She is survived by a son, Charles (Lorie) Roth, and four grandchildren, Alexander, Lincoln, Robin, and Phoebe Roth; having been predeceased by grandchild Jordan Roth. Janice earned her B.A. in Mathematics and two M.S. degrees in Mathematics and later Computer Science from SUNY Albany. She was a devoted teacher of mathematics and computer science at Clayton A. Bouton High School in Voorheesville for 35 years. She enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, and reading. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019. A scholarship is being established in her memory at Clayton A. Bouton High School. Anyone interested may contact Robin Burch at [email protected] after July 1 to contribute. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019