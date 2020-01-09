Phillips, Janice EAST GREENBUSH Janice Phillips, of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born in Albany to the late George and Irene Ryan and graduated from Philip Schuyler High, Class of 1960. She worked for many years as a secretary at Emil McKay and Associates. She was an avid N.Y. Yankee and Dallas Cowboys fan. Janice loved her family and friends. Janice is survived by her husband Theodore; children, Theodore T. (Chrissy), Shari (Scott) and Robert; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Sister of Kaye Jones, Delores Whitten, Leslie Ryan (Kevin) and the late Paul (Berta). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marie. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Saturday January 11, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020