Janice Phillips

W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Phillips, Janice EAST GREENBUSH Janice Phillips of East Greenbush passed away peacefully, January 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral from the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

