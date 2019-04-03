Bridge, Janice V. CASTLETON Janice V. Bridge, 82 of Castleton, passed away on March 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Drexel Hill, Pa., to the late Roy and Genevieve VanValkenburgh, she was an area resident for many years. Janice was a devoted supporter of her family, children, grandchildren and friends, and their loves, interests, creative endeavors and sports, especially racing. She was an active member of the Greenbush Reformed Church and an avid N.Y. Mets fan. She was predeceased by her loving husband C. Harry Bridge; and her sisters, Nancy J. Macintyre and Sally A. Hochgraf. She is survived by her son, Roy Safford (Michelle) Bridge; daughters, Dorothy J. Bridge (Timothy J. Foster), Nancy (Mike) King and Caroline Evans Bridge; grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Jamma," Jack and Genevieve Paeglow, Sam and Zoe Rae Leary, Tim King, Mikey Thomas, Krissy VanBuren, Laura Kline and Alexandra Winnicki. She was also adored by and survived by her great-grandchildren, Hudson, Reece, Rylan, Sophia, Emelia, Thomas and Charlotte. A memorial service will be held in the Greenbush Reformed Church, 688 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. A reception in the church will immediately follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the Greenbush Reformed Church. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice V. Bridge.
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019