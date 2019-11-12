Miller, Janine "Nina" WATERVLIET Janine "Nina" Miller passed away on November 7, 2019. Nina was the daughter of the late Richard Champlin and Jane Stilson; and loving wife of the late Donald A. Miller Sr. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Miller, Donald (Paula) Miller Jr., Mark Miller, Michael (Terry) Miller; and grandmother of Michael Jr., Justin, Mark Jr., Kayla, Tiffany, Rebecca, Austin, Tyler and Katelyn. Nina was the loving sister of Ardie Champlin, Barbara Solovitch, Bob Champlin, Claudette Champlin, Richard Champlin and Kevin Champlin. Survivors also include two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit with Nina's family on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC, 1855 12th Ave., Watervliet. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019