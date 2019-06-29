Dunham-Relyea, Janis L. VOORHEESVILLE Janis L. Dunham-Relyea, 51, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Syracuse, Janis was the daughter of Joan Dunham Card, Douglas Card and John Sleeth. She was the wife of Paul A. Relyea; mother of Mitchell Relyea (Catie); grandmother of Natalia Relyea; sister of Kathy and Chris. She is also survived by several other family members. Friends are invited to celebrate Janis's life on Tuesday, July 2, after 4 p.m. at her and Paul's home at 54 Altamont Rd., Voorheesville. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in memory of Janis to Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208 or online at https://community.amc.edu/givenow. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 29 to June 30, 2019