Janis L. Dunham-Relyea

  • "Paul, Mitchell, & Natalya, We don't even know where to..."
    - Les & Carol Relyea
  • "You are all in our thoughts and prayers. "Your family..."
    - Ruth and Brian Frazee
  • "Janis & I were only casual acquaintances, but somehow..."
    - Astrid Birk
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Nancy and Rick FRANZE
  • "My thoughts and prayers to all of her family as you grieve..."
    - Marybeth Connell
Service Information
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY
12186
(518)-765-3633
Obituary
Dunham-Relyea, Janis L. VOORHEESVILLE Janis L. Dunham-Relyea, 51, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Syracuse, Janis was the daughter of Joan Dunham Card, Douglas Card and John Sleeth. She was the wife of Paul A. Relyea; mother of Mitchell Relyea (Catie); grandmother of Natalia Relyea; sister of Kathy and Chris. She is also survived by several other family members. Friends are invited to celebrate Janis's life on Tuesday, July 2, after 4 p.m. at her and Paul's home at 54 Altamont Rd., Voorheesville. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made in memory of Janis to Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208 or online at https://community.amc.edu/givenow. reillyandson.com

Published in Albany Times Union from June 29 to June 30, 2019
