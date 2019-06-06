Sweeney, Janis L. ALBANY Janis L. Sweeney passed away on June 5, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. A full obituary will be published on Friday. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019