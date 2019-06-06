Janis L. Sweeney

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Church
20 Sumter Ave
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Sweeney, Janis L. ALBANY Janis L. Sweeney passed away on June 5, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church, 20 Sumter Ave, Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. A full obituary will be published on Friday. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019
