Dinardo, Jarod R. EAST GREENBUSH Jarod R. Dinardo, 36, of East Greenbush, entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Born in Troy, he is the beloved son of Roger Dinardo and Erin Boyle. Jarod was a fun loving person who enjoyed music, cars, and education. He was generous and kindhearted to his family, friends and his many pets whom he cared for thrroughout the years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rachel (Mark) Lamoree; two nephews, Mark Jr. and Roman Lamoree; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Christina Dinardo; and his grandparents, Joyce Boyle and Angelo and Helen Dinardo, whom he had a special bond with. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating, Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jarod's memory may send contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 9, 2019