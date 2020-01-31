Jasen J. Shults (1978 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sherry you are in my thoughts and prayers. You found a..."
    - Wanda &Micheal Judson
  • "Sherry, my heart breaks for you and your family. You found..."
    - Sharon Turner
  • "Love you Jay. Life won't be the same without you. You were..."
    - Jessica Norton
  • "Love you son you will always be in out hearts and mine...."
    - Kathy and Dennis Edmonds
  • "Jasen, I will miss you dearly. I will fray for your..."
    - Brandie Edmonds
Service Information
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA
23704
(757)-397-2391
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Chesapeake Fraternal Order Of Police
110 Kempsville Rd,
Chesapeake, NY
View Map
Obituary
Shults, Jasen J. SUFFOLK, Va. Jasen J. Shults, 41 of Suffolk, Va., went to eternal rest on January 20, 2020. He was born in Kenitra Morocco on the Naval Base to Larry R. Shults (deceased) and Michele (Carpinello) Hibbs. He was the husband of Sherry (Talbert) Shults; father of Tiffany, Ethan, and Ayla Shults; grandson of Daniel and Marjorie Carpinello, Gerald and Vicki VanWormer (deceased); brother of Danielle Shults; and uncle of Cody and Cylie VanDeWal. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020
