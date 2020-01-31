Shults, Jasen J. SUFFOLK, Va. Jasen J. Shults, 41 of Suffolk, Va., went to eternal rest on January 20, 2020. He was born in Kenitra Morocco on the Naval Base to Larry R. Shults (deceased) and Michele (Carpinello) Hibbs. He was the husband of Sherry (Talbert) Shults; father of Tiffany, Ethan, and Ayla Shults; grandson of Daniel and Marjorie Carpinello, Gerald and Vicki VanWormer (deceased); brother of Danielle Shults; and uncle of Cody and Cylie VanDeWal. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020