Countryman, Jason Allen APOLLO BEACH, Fla. Jason Allen Countryman, age 34, died suddenly June 18, 2020. Beloved son of Jeffrey and Elizabeth Countryman; and devoted brother of Bryan Countryman. Also survived by his grandmothers, Ann (Frisbee) Aurilio and Anne Hausgaard; many devoted aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend Diedra Lindsey. He will be sorely miss by their three huskies, Fay, Harley, and Nikita. Jason was predeceased by his grandfathers, Elmer Countryman and Olaf Hausgaard. He was a graduate of Voorheesville High School and RPI. He was employed by C.H.I., Cisco in Raleigh, N.C. and Tampa, Fla., Infrastructure, and interned with N.Y.S. Health Dept. Services will be private. The family asks that you consider donations to SETI@home or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society instead of flowers.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
