Genthner, Jason SCHAGHTICOKE Jason Genthner, age 48 years, son of Fred and Pat, and brother of Jake Genthner (partner Jody Litchfield), and Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Genthner (wife Annie), passed away on April 16, 2019, due to complications of spinal surgery. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends and Tina Lampron and Melissa Murray, his Earth angels. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wallace and Eleanor Genthner, and Paul and Catherine Griswold; uncles, Scott Genthner, and Mike, Gary, Dennis, and Paul Griswold; and his cousin, Eric Wolcott. Since early childhood, Jason had an adventurous spirit, loving the outdoors and participating in fishing, camping, boating, motorcycling and reveling in any activity that was fast and dangerous. He especially loved his dogs and was a Green Bay Packers fan. In addition, he loved gatherings with his family and friends. Jason was a graduate of Hoosic Valley Central School. He was employed as a CDL driver for several local businesses, including Coca Cola and Vermont Pure; he was also in the construction business. Jason's family takes comfort in knowing that Jason is no longer burdened by bodily pain and suffering but is instead clothed in God's gift of a Heavenly, eternal body as promised in 2 Corinthians 5: 1-4. In accordance with the wishes of the family, a cremation was arranged by the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Jason will live on as he gave the ultimate gift of life through the donation of his organs. He would encourage all of his friends and family to enlist in the organ donor registry. In honor of Jason's life and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Schaghticoke Food Pantry, P.O. Box 148, Schaghticoke, NY, 12154. Rest in peace, Jay. We hope you are reunited and running with your beloved dogs, Reggie and Boomer.







