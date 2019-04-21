Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Pixley, Jason M. WATERVLIET Jason M. Pixley, 43, passed away on April 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother Jenny Cerroni (Joe); his brother Michael Hebert Jr., all of Waterford; his sister Tara Pixley of Loudonville; his girlfriend Kathleen A. McFadd, of Troy; his father Maurice Pixley. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends also survive. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with his family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019
