Pixley, Jason M. WATERVLIET Jason M. Pixley, 43, passed away on April 18, 2019. He is survived by his mother Jenny Cerroni (Joe); his brother Michael Hebert Jr., all of Waterford; his sister Tara Pixley of Loudonville; his girlfriend Kathleen A. McFadd, of Troy; his father Maurice Pixley. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends also survive. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with his family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019