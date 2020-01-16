Commisso, Jason Michael ARGYLE It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the unexpected tragic death of our son Jason Michael Commisso on January 9, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Born on September 21 1978, in Albany, he was the son of Dominick and Joanne (Schrimsher) Commisso. Jason attended Argyle Central School. After graduating, he entered the military. At the time of 9/11, Jason was stationed in South Korea and was immediately deployed to the front line in Iraq. He spent the next 13 years completing four Combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan serving a total of 20 years in the Army. Jason's accomplishments as a soldier are evidenced by his untold sacrifices to his country. He is truly one of our heroes. Jason is survived by his best friend and brother Michael Commisso, who also served with him on the front lines in Iraq. The two of them have been inseparable all their lives. He is also survived by his loving mother and father, Joanne and Dominick Commisso; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and military service/ VMC family. Friends may call from 1 - 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jason's name may be made to Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd., Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR, 97035. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020